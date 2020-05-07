JetBlue flies 3 jets in salute to frontline workers

JetBlue airlines saluted coronavirus frontline workers in New York City with a flyover involving three specially designed jets.

The A320s including the ‘I ❤️ NY,’ ‘Blue Finest‘ (for the NYPD) and ‘Blue Bravest’ (for the FDNY) took off shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday from JFK Airport, flew along the Brooklyn shoreline, up the East River, then crossed Queens, made a left to cross the Bronx and then flew south along the Hudson River passing Manhattan and Staten Island before heading back to JFK, reported Flight Radar.

FlightRadar24.com tracked the flights. Registrations for the jets are N586JB, N531JL, or N615JB.

"So, keep your eyes up, and keep a healthy distance from others while watching," wrote the airline on Twitter.

Last week, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds honored frontline workers with flyovers across the nation including New York and New Jersey.