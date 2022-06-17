Jersey Shore towns on alert for unsanctioned pop-up parties

The police in Asbury Park are monitoring several social media posts promoting a pop-up party on the boardwalk this weekend. But cops have a message for would-be party-goers: Don't come here to cause chaos.

"We got word that they are planned this weekend to happen here in Asbury Park as well as Long Branch and Point Pleasant," Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey said. "We are notifying local, state, and county agencies."

Asbury Park is stepping up police patrols, Casey said.

The same is happening in Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach, where extra police patrols are planned after social media posts encouraged people to bring their own liquor and weed to parties there.

Judges in Monmouth County and Ocean County issued rulings on Thursday prohibiting the parties from popping up without organizers first obtaining permits.

"We believe we have headed off this insanity as much as possible," Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra said. "But we're seeing some comments on social media that some individuals still may come to Point Pleasant Beach to test our resolve."

A few weeks ago, a pop-up party got out of control in Long Branch resulting in lots of drinking, property damage, and violence. The city said it spent $25,000 on police overtime and cleanup costs.

Some business owners say the more people who come by, the better. However, they don't want violence or chaos.

