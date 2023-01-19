Jen Shah says she won’t do an interview with Andy Cohen

Convicted "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah has changed her mind and now says she will not be sitting down with Bravo host Andy Cohen for an interview before going to prison.

"I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo," Shah said in an Instagram post.

She says the two were unwilling to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to "legally make misrepresentations of me and my story."

She admitted that many people had been hurt by her actions but stated: "I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines."

She said she would share her story "very soon."

Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in connection with her fraud case in early January. She will report to prison at a later date.

Shah pleaded guilty in July to one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

Federal prosecutors say she admitted she victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 as part of the plea.

JEN SHAH SENTENCING

Shah, 48, of Park City, Utah, had faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison but prosecutors asked for a 10-year sentence.

Prosecutors said Shah used profits from the scam fraud to live in a mansion dubbed "Shah Ski Chalet" in the resort ski town of Park City, Utah. The home is now listed for sale for $7.4 million, according to a presentence document.

Her lawyers had requested that she face no more than 3 years in prison.

The judge said at the hearing on Friday that he would show some leniency when he decides how much time she would spend in prison but he said he wouldn't grant her request that she only spend three years in prison.

Jen Shah is scheduled to begin her sentence at a federal prison in Texas on Feb. 17.