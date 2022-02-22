Jeffrey Wright narrates Lincoln's Dilemma on Apple TV+

Jeffrey Wright is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tonny-winning actor. You know the proud Brooklyn resident for his roles in Westworld, James Bond, and the upcoming "The Batman." But now Wright takes on the role of narrator in the new Apple TV+ docuseries: "Lincoln’s Dilemma."

The four-part series dives deep into the world of our 16th president, with a diverse array of historians, and rare archival content. In taking on this role, Wright reacts to Lincoln’s legacy:

"He may be the greatest President in the history of the country because he faced the greatest difficulties. And let’s just hope we don’t require that level of leadership going forward… because it would be a shame if we didn’t learn from the lessons that Lincoln left behind. Not only Lincoln, but men like Frederick Douglass, who were partners with him."

Wright just starred in his final Bond film, starring opposite of Daniel Craig as CIA Operative, Felix Leiter. While many fans cried at the outcome of the film… Wright was all smiles – no tears.

"Daniel and I had an incredible run… and when we filmed our final scene in the series… I didn’t cry. I had a ball. I don’t know if I’ve had a better time on a film set, than I did filming that sequence."

And Wright is set to star as the first-ever black (Lieutenant) Jim Gordon in the upcoming "The Batman."

"As for my playing the role, I don’t really think about it so much in those terms. I do at the beginning because I want to figure out how I can justify my place in the role and so what I do is I go around and look for references… and I realize… this is the 21st century. Gotham was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane who lived up in The Bronx. They created it based on their version of the city they lived in. And they wrote that first installation in the comic series in 1939, when New York City was 95% white."

Wright continues by referencing current day "Gotham:"

"New York City… the current Police Commissioner happens to be black and happens to be a woman (Keechant Sewell). So our film is a Gotham for now. A Gotham that reflects the 21st Century. A Gotham that is inhabited by people that look like those that inhabit New York City. I think what it does is it updates the series in a way that is refreshing. We update the Batmobile. We don’t use the 1939 maroon sedan that Batman drove in the original comic. So if we’re going to update the Batmobile and all the other gadgets… I think it’s appropriate that we update the population of Gotham, too, and that includes Jim Gordon."