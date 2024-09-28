Jaywalking in NYC could soon be legal. What this means

New York City pedestrians might soon get the official green light to do what they've been doing all along—jaywalking.

Jaywalking may soon be legalized in the city after City Council passed a bill on Thursday to decriminalize the act.

City data shows that over 90% of jaywalking tickets issued in 2023 were given to Black and Latino pedestrians.

Many have emphasized that jaywalking enforcement is more about biased policing than public safety.

Others say legalizing jaywalking could make things difficult whenever there is an accident.

Personal injury attorney Matthew Haicken says that with the reversal, "if you get hit by a car while you're jaywalking, arguably you've done nothing wrong." He added that even if jaywalking is no longer a crime, at some point common sense has to prevail.

Transportation Alternatives, a group focused on pedestrian and street safety, says the current policy outdated and ineffective in promoting safety.

The final decision now rests with Mayor Eric Adams, who is currently facing an indictment, and has yet to confirm whether he will sign the bill into law.