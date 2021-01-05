Javits Center, SUNY, CUNY to be COVID vaccination drive-thru sites

The Javits Center in Manhattan and campuses of The State University of New York and the City University of New York will be used as COVID vaccination drive-thru sites operated by the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

Speaking from Albany during a briefing on the pandemic, Cuomo said that the large sites would be part of the 'special efforts' plan for vaccine distribution for the general public starting with group 1b or essential workers and those 75 years old and older. Hospitals, pharmacies, community centers will also be administering the vaccine.

"We need the supply to do that, but we are already setting those up. We did those with the COVID testing and we will do it again here," said Cuomo.

Some police, fire, and transit agencies will be asked to organize their own distribution systems. Pop-up vaccination sites will also be set up in churches and community centers.

"To the extent, we can have the essential workers use their own employees or their own health system provider to do their own vaccines that removes a burden from the retail system. It removes them from the hospital system," said Cuomo.

The governor threatened Monday to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they don't finish their first round of inoculations by the end of the week.