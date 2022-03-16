Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway tell story of fall of WeWork in WeCrashed

The stars of The Devil Wears Prada and House of Gucci are trading in their high-fashion films for another big-money story: WeCrashed, a new series on AppleTV+.

Academy Award Winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto team up to tell the tale of the rise and fall of "WeWork" as eccentric company founder, Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah Neumann.

Hathaway – a native New Yorker, discusses having the city as a backdrop to the wild startup story.

"When I read the pilot, I just thought this can't all be true," said Hathaway. "Then I Googled it and I thought OMG, this happened. I just thought it was just such a wild ride. These characters were so- I don't know- there is something magnetic about them."

Leto notes this role being the most physically tolling role he’s had – despite it being all dialogue-focused.

"I was so beat up and beat down," said Leto. "And I loved every single second of it. Adam just had so much energy."

WeCrashed premieres March 18 on AppleTV+.