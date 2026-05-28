Israel Day Parade 2026: Parade details, road closures and how to watch

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The Brief The 2026 Israel Day Parade kicks off this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., marching up Fifth Avenue from 62nd to 74th Street. Attendees and commuters should prepare for extensive road closures across Midtown and the Upper East Side, as well as strict security measures. Zohran Mamdani will become the first NYC mayor since the parade's inception in 1964 to skip the event.



Floats, marching bands and thousands of supporters are gearing up to march through the heart of New York City for the 2026 Israel Day Parade this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about when it starts, where it goes and which roads will be blocked off.

Parade details

What we know:

The Israel Day Parade will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, traveling along Fifth Avenue from 62nd Street to 74th Street.

This year's parade will commemorate Israel's 78th anniversary with the theme "Proud Americans, Proud Zionists."

Viewing areas will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, with access points located at East 61st, 63rd, 66th, 70th and 73rd streets off of Madison Avenue. Pedestrians will only be able to cross Fifth Avenue at East 51st, 59th and 79th streets once the parade begins.

Watch live

What you can do:

FOX 5 will be streaming the parade live on FOX LOCAL from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.

Road closures

Local perspective:

Several streets will be closed at the discretion of the New York Police Department during the parade:

Formation:

5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 51st Street

West 51st Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

East/West 52nd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue

East/West 55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 56th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 74th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 74th Street and 79th Street

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 65th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 73rd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 74th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 75th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 78th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street

Madison Avenue between East 54th Street and East 51st Street

6th Avenue between West 54th Street and West 51st Street

Grand Army Plaza between 5th Avenue and 59th Street

Prohibited items

Dig deeper:

These items are not permitted in the spectator areas:

Firearms, knives or other weapons

Backpacks

Large bags

Umbrellas

Lawn chairs or other folding chairs

Picnic blankets

Coolers

Drones

Large items (e.g., banners or large flags) that might obstruct the view of others

Mamdani skipping parade

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will not be in attendance for the Israel Day Parade this weekend, becoming the first NYC mayor to skip the parade since its inception in 1964.

In a statement to FOX News, Mamdani responded to criticism from Jewish leaders over his absence.

"I look forward to joining and hosting many community events celebrating Jewish life in New York and the rich Jewish history and culture of our city," Mamdani said. "While I will not be attending the Israel Day Parade, my lack of attendance should not be mistaken for a refusal to provide security or the necessary permits for its safety. I’ve been very clear: I believe in equal rights for all people everywhere. That principle guides me consistently."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be attending the parade, according to FOX News.

Israel Day Parade

The backstory:

The Israel Day Parade, also referred to as the Celebrate Israel Parade or The Salute to Israel Parade, was first held in 1964 to celebrate the creation of the state of Israel, though its route was far shorter. The first official parade took place one year later, and set the precedent of marching along Fifth Avenue.