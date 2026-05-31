LIVE Israel Day Parade 2026: Parade time, details and road closures
NEW YORK CITY - Floats, marching bands and thousands of supporters will march through the heart of New York City for the 2026 Israel Day Parade on Sunday.
Here is everything you need to know about when it starts, where it goes and which roads will be blocked off.
Parade details
What we know:
The Israel Day Parade will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, traveling along Fifth Avenue from 62nd Street to 74th Street.
This year's parade will commemorate Israel's 78th anniversary with the theme "Proud Americans, Proud Zionists."
Viewing areas will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, with access points located at East 61st, 63rd, 66th, 70th and 73rd streets off of Madison Avenue. Pedestrians will only be able to cross Fifth Avenue at East 51st, 59th and 79th streets once the parade begins.
Watch live
What you can do:
FOX 5 will be streaming the parade live on FOX LOCAL from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Celebrants march in the Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on May 18, 2025 in New York City. The event, which drew political notables New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Attorney General Le
Road closures
Local perspective:
Several streets will be closed at the discretion of the New York Police Department during the parade:
Formation:
- 5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 51st Street
- West 51st Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- East/West 52nd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East/West 53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East/West 54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue
- East/West 55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East/West 56th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 74th Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 74th Street and 79th Street
- East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 65th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 73rd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 74th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 75th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 78th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street
- Madison Avenue between East 54th Street and East 51st Street
- 6th Avenue between West 54th Street and West 51st Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 5th Avenue and 59th Street
Prohibited items
Dig deeper:
These items are not permitted in the spectator areas:
- Firearms, knives or other weapons
- Backpacks
- Large bags
- Umbrellas
- Lawn chairs or other folding chairs
- Picnic blankets
- Coolers
- Drones
- Large items (e.g., banners or large flags) that might obstruct the view of others
Mamdani skipping parade
What they're saying:
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will not be in attendance for the Israel Day Parade this weekend, becoming the first NYC mayor to skip the parade since its inception in 1964.
In a statement to FOX News, Mamdani responded to criticism from Jewish leaders over his absence.
"I look forward to joining and hosting many community events celebrating Jewish life in New York and the rich Jewish history and culture of our city," Mamdani said. "While I will not be attending the Israel Day Parade, my lack of attendance should not be mistaken for a refusal to provide security or the necessary permits for its safety. I’ve been very clear: I believe in equal rights for all people everywhere. That principle guides me consistently."
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be attending the parade, according to FOX News.
Israel Day Parade
The backstory:
The Israel Day Parade, also referred to as the Celebrate Israel Parade or The Salute to Israel Parade, was first held in 1964 to celebrate the creation of the state of Israel, though its route was far shorter. The first official parade took place one year later, and set the precedent of marching along Fifth Avenue.
The Source: Information from this story was provided by the Israel Day Parade, NYC DOT and FOX News.