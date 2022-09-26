Iranian-Americans support ongoing protests in Iran

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread across at least 46 cities, towns, and villages in Iran.

Amini, 22, was arrested by the nation's morality police for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on Sept. 16. The Iranian police said she died of a heart attack and wasn't mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

Protests began on Sept. 17 and an Associated Press count of official statements by authorities puts the death toll at least 13, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.

Some local activists say the protests are going to continue.

"We have nothing to lose," says activist Shahrzad Changalvaee, an art professor in New York who was born in Iran.

There have been uprisings in Iran in the past against this regime that were crushed by the government, but Changalvaee says this time the woman's death has united Iranians from all across the country.

"From different classes, different back rounds, different ethnicities and they're together on this," Changalvaee said. "Now everybody's calling for national strikes. University teachers are joining. I see this as really going towards taking down this regime."

Iranian officials are blaming the West for the deadly protests.

The Iranian government is restricting access to WhatsApp, Instagram, and LinkedIn to limit the ability of protesters to organize and share videos for the world to see. There is a concern that the government will totally shut down internet and social media access.

"The regime has been on the decline for a few years now," said Majid Sadeghpour, Political Director with the Organization of Iranian American Communities. "It is getting weaker by the day. What we are seeing is the beginning of the fall of the regime."

With the Associated Press.