Iran warns it will build nukes, turn NY into 'hellish ruins' if attacked

A new report claims that Iran will quickly build nuclear weapons if the "US or Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes" and attack the country.

Iran International reported on a video posted to Telegram channels tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The 2-minute video also claims that Iran already has missiles capable of "turning New York into hellish ruins."

Israel has threatened to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. Several incidents involving Iran's nuclear program have been tied to Isreal.

President Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran in 2018.

The 2015 agreement with the U.S. and other countries lifted most sanctions against the country. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program making it impossible to produce a bomb, along with rigorous inspections.

President Biden has said he would like to revive the deal but there has been little public progress on the issue.

This isn't the first time NYC has had concerns about a possible Iranian attack.

New York City ramped up security after an Iranian general was killed in a 2020 U.S. military strike.

Tehran vowed a "harsh retaliation" for the airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

There were concerns that the city could be targeted for an attack as a retaliation for the assassination.

Security was stepped up at New York's airports, utilities, transit system, and high-profile spots.

New York City officials recently raised eyebrows when they released a public service announcement about preparing in case New York City is attacked with nuclear weapons.

The Office of Emergency Management said the video was intended to "encourage New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident."