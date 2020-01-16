Investigators to release new information in Gilgo Beach murders

It’s a gruesome case that’s been cold for nearly a decade. Now, investigators believe they’re inching closer to the truth.

Suffolk County Police says it will release previously undisclosed evidence in the Gilgo Beach murders Thursday, plus some new techniques being used to advance the investigation

On December 10, 2010, a K9 Police Officer and his cadaver dog found the remains of a missing sex worker in a weedy section of Ocean Parkway near Jones Beach. Her body was one of ten found dumped in the area.

Seven other women, a toddler and an adult male were discovered over the course of the following year. The remains of six women have been identified, the others have not. Many of the victims were prostitutes who offered their services on Craigslist.

For years, it seemed like the person responsible would never be brought to justice.

The investigation got a boost in September when Suffolk County investigators were given permission to use the FBI to bypass state restrictions on the use of genetic genealogy.

The controversial technique runs genetic profiles through databases to find potential relatives of a murder victim or suspect.

A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m.