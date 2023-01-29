INTERVIEW: Eli Manning on a big season ahead for the New York Giants

The New York Giants may have watched the Conference Championships from home, but that doesn't mean the G-Men don't have a busy season ahead of them.

Big Blue's front office has some big decisions to make--given that both of the team's offensive stars, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — are both free agents in the offseason.

FOX5's Jennifer Williams caught up with legendary Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was on hand at the Verizon store at Bryant Park as part of a promotion to send some lucky fans to three Super Bowls in a row.

Manning, who knows a thing or two about winning championships said while there's a lot of work to do... fans should be excited about the future of the franchise.