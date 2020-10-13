Indoor sports allowed to resume in NJ with restrictions

article

All indoor sports can now resume in New Jersey with coronavirus restrictions under a new executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday.

Contact practices and competitions for medium and high-risk sports including hockey, basketball, cheerleading, group dance, rugby, boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo and wrestling are allowed with the capacity limited to 25 percent.

Within Executive Order No. 187, Murphy pointed to the ramifications of an extended ban being "highly disruptive to individuals’ athletic careers, which could both affect individuals’ personal and professional development and endanger certain financial opportunities for individuals, such as collegiate scholarships."

The Executive Order points to an exception to the capacity restriction of 25%: if the number of individuals who are necessary for a no-contact practice, contact practice, or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees, is greater than 25 persons, such a no-contact practice, contact practice, or competition may proceed, as long as no individuals are present who are not necessary for the no-contact practice, practice, or competition, such as spectators.

The indoor capacity limit currently required in NJ is no more than 150 people.

Coronavirus screenings for participants, coaches and staff must be followed as outlined in the NJ Department of Health's 'Guidance for Sports Activities.'

No rules including Murphy's executive order supersede the rules set forth by the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association or the NCAA.