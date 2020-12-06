Indiana COVID-19 patient and wife celebrate 54th wedding anniversary

A COVID-19 patient at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana, was surprised on December 3, when his wife visited him to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary, the hospital said.

Mr. Burpo, a recovering patient, was to be discharged to a nursing home meaning his wife would not be able to see him, according to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The hospital said Mr Burpo’s wife asked if she could bring him a milkshake to celebrate their milestone.

Footage filmed by a hospital staff member shows Mr. Burpo receiving a milkshake and flowers from his wife and hospital staff.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,534,083 people worldwide and 282,057 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19.