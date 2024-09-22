Indian prime minister Modi expected on Long Island for rally, meeting with Trump: What to know

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make an appearance on Long Island on Sunday, according to sources.

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would meet Modi during his visit to the U.S.

Modi is scheduled to be in the United States this weekend, along with the leaders of Australia and Japan, for a summit of the so-called Quad hosted by President Joe Biden in his Wilmington, Delaware, hometown.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder gave an update Friday on the detailed security measures for Modi's scheduled visit to Nassau County.

Officials say more than 24,000 Indian-Americans have registered to attend the "Modi & US: Progress Together" rally at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The meeting between Modi and Trump had not been previously reported, according to AP.

The Republican presidential nominee referenced it for the first time while speaking at an unrelated event in Flint, Michigan. The Indian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Who is Narendra Modi?

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, left, and U.S President Donald Trump, arrive for a news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Trump touted "tremendous progress" on a trade deal with India as he sought to

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took office for a third consecutive term in June.

The popular Indian prime minister has advanced Hindu nationalism in his decade-long tenure.

Modi, 73, is only the second Indian prime minister to win a third straight term. He has presided over a fast-growing economy while advancing Hindu nationalism.

To his supporters, he is a towering figure who has elevated India’s global stature, helped grow its economy to the fifth-largest in the world, and reformed the country's extensive welfare system, serving nearly 60% of the population (AP). To some, he is viewed as almost more than human.

What foreign leaders has Trump met with?

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Earlier this year, Trump met with several foreign leaders, including Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán, whom he frequently references in speeches, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who once suggested naming a military base in his country "Fort Trump." Trump also held talks with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Foreign leaders have claimed that meetings with Trump are routine engagements they hold with opposition figures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.