Illegal immigrants rescued from top of 30-foot border wall

Three Mexicans trying to sneak into the United States had to be rescued from the top of a 30-foot tall section of the border wall.

It happened over the weekend near San Diego. Border Patrol agents were on patrol near Otay Mesa when they saw the man and two females on top of a new section of steel bollard wall.

They were stuck on top of the wet, slippery wall after smugglers abandoned them in the dense fog.

The San Diego Fire Department used a ladder truck to reach the 36-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman.

They were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

"These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death," said San Diego Sector’s Acting Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. "These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety."

Officials did not say how the trio got to the top of the wall.