IHOP to open new concept restaurant in NYC

article

IHOP plans to launch flip’d by IHOP — a new chain of locations that focus on takeout and delivery services.

The first location is set to open in New York City this summer. The company did not disclose the exact location.

Johns recognizes the pandemic has left consumers with "a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants." But he anticipates the demand for a delivery and takeout business remaining strong, especially during the morning commute.

"With flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world," IHOP President Jay Johns said.

Instead of ordering from a dining room table, flip’d will encourage customers to order on phones or the kiosks in stores. And they will be able to choose from options inspired by IHOP favorites, like pancake bowls and egg sandwiches.

The menu will also include non-breakfast items like burritos, sandwiches, and salads.

The initial plans were for flip’d to be placed in large metropolitan cities, but IHOP has since expanded that vision to include suburban and non-traditional venues.

"Even though the footprints of these initial flip’d locations will vary during this pilot phase, what will remain consistent is our emphasis on quality, speed, to-go, and delivery, all with the crave-worthy food that has been a hallmark of the IHOP brand for more than six decades," Johns said.

Advertisement

FOX Digital producers contributed to this report.