Iconic deli Fine and Schapiro appears to have closed for good

After more than a century on the Upper West Side, the iconic Jewish delicatessen Fine and Schapiro may have closed for good. A sign on the window that reads, "Closed for renovations until further notice: sorry for the inconvenience."

Kizner Associates, the group that owns the building, told FOX 5 NY that Fine and Schapiro had two years left on its lease but the owners of the deli decided to close up shop because of their health and age.

Several passersby told FOX 5 NY they are disappointed to see the deli close but one woman told us the place was always empty so she isn't that surprised.

Eater reported that aside from a brief closure in May 2018 by the Board of Health, Fine and Schapiro has been running in this location since 1927. According to Eater, 1,500 Jewish delis were open for business in the 1930s but just a dozen remain as a result of rising rents and other factors.