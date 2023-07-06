Ice Cube previews Big3 at Barclays Center

The high energy Big3 basketball league is flying high through Barclays Center this Sunday!

You’ll see 3-on-3 pro basketball featuring All-Stars and Hall of Famers playing and coaching on the court.

It was all created by hip-hop legend Ice Cube, who as an artist, actor and CEO of Big3 is bringing sports and entertainment to Brooklyn for real basketball fans.

FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer spoke with Ice Cube for a preview of this weekend’s matchups, plus the possibility of recruiting NBA legend Dwight Howard!