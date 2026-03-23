ICE agents seen at Newark, JFK airports as TSA lines keep growing

The Brief ICE agents were seen at JFK Airport and Newark International Airport on Monday. Videos showed the agents walking through the airport and patrolling near security lines. Trump announced over the weekend that ICE would be deployed to airports across the U.S. amid the patrial government shutdown.



President Donald Trump said ICE would be deployed at airports across the United States to help combat increased wait times at TSA. On Monday, several agents were already seen at two New York City area airports.

What we know:

Videos have been circulating online showing ICE agents patrolling around JFK Airport and Newark International Airport on Monday morning.

At JFK, the agents were seen in Terminal 5 as massive crowds lined up to get through security. Another traveler captured a group of ICE agents walking through Newark airport.

The agents, who appeared to be armed, were all wearing POLICE vests identifying them as ICE, Department of Homeland Security, federal agent or Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Dig deeper:

ICE agents could take on various jobs, including covering exits, checking identification and crowd control, according to White House border czar Tom Homan. However, they would not be working the screening lines or looking at an X-ray machine because they have not been trained to do so.

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Big picture view:

Reuters and CNN report that ICE agents had been deployed to 11 other U.S. airports: Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, Houston, LaGuardia, New Orleans, San Juan, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Fort Meyers.

Officials have yet to confirm the deployment of ICE at any airport, but agents were also seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

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The backstory:

Trump announced over the weekend that ICE agents would help combat long airport security lines starting Monday unless Democrats agreed on a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have pledged to oppose funding for DHS unless reforms are made in the wake of an immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to the fatal shootings of two protesters.

TSA is currently facing a shortage as at least 376 TSA agents have quit since the partial shutdown began Feb. 14. ICE continues to be funded.