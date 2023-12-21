'I was in fear of losing my life in Africa' | Migrants in America

Look no further than the sidewalk outside the ICE headquarters in Manhattan to see evidence of the current migrant crisis in the city.

Here, on any given night, you will find people from different parts of the world camping out overnight. They are all hoping to get into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in the morning, where FOX 5 NY has learned that even with an appointment, being seen is not guaranteed.

"About five hundred people go in daily, that's why there's this line, not everyone can enter," one man told reporter Stephanie Bertini as he was waiting overnight.

Over several weeks, FOX 5 NY visited the area several times. Each time we found large crowds of people, the vast majority of whom had recently entered the United States. They are now seeking asylum and living in New York City.

"I was afraid of losing my life in Africa," one man said as he was waiting overnight. He left the country of Guinea in West Africa, telling us he was pushed out because of poverty, social unrest, and danger in his country. Like many others do, he says he paid human smugglers and crossed the border illegally with their help.

All along the sidewalk, there are similar stories. As these migrants wait overnight, they can only hope that they will be seen in the morning. On one morning we watched as many were turned away before 10 a.m.

Federal officials say they are aware of the backlog, with an ICE spokesperson saying in a statement: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues efforts to address processing delays at some ICE offices."

That statement also addressed the capacity issues: "… New York City (NYC) field office has capacity to see approximately 600 non-citizens a day on average, depending on the complexity of each case. "

For the many who line the sidewalks daily, this is just one of the many obstacles they face.

Migrants and asylum seekers are finding themselves in uncertainty as they take the steps needed to have their immigration matters taken care of. The complexity of these cases, and the sheer numbers contribute to the backlog at the New York City ICE office.