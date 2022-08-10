'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack

article

The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train.

They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning.

A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope.

She sat down and began talking on her phone. Police say the other woman sat down beside her and then without warning, stood up and punched the victim several times in the face.

When she asked the attacker why she did it she replied, "I hate Mexicans."

The victim was able to take a photo of the alleged attacker before she got off of the train. The victim suffered minor injuries but said she didn't need any medical help at the scene.

The New York City Police Department says the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. Police released the photo of the suspect in hopes that someone would recognize her.

She is described as a female, a dark complexion, approximately 5'6" tall, weighing 120 lbs., a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail, and a tattoo with roman numerals on her left arm.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, blue jeans, black Crocs, and carrying a purse.