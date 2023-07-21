'I was so scared': Woman recalls unforgettable date with Rex Heuermann

Nikkie Brass remembers all too well the date she went on with accused serial killer Rex Heuermann at this Port Jefferson restaurant.



"He asked if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders. He wanted to discuss the case and hypothesize about what he thought happened but didn’t want to like to make it seem like it was him," Nikkie Brass said.



Brass, a former escort who says Heuermann is now connected to at least three Gilgo Beach murders dehumanized the victims and used his large build to intimidate her.

"I didn’t forget the date because I was so scared." — Nikkie Brass

She added his body language when talking about the case made it seem like he was there.



"It was different from true-crime fan or outside reporter. It was someone relieving it and enjoying it," Brass said.



But it was the way he described what she hoped were hypothetical situations about disposing of bodies.



"He was like well it gets really dark and desolate. You can tread the marsh to get across without being seen," Brass said.



Brass says only someone connected to the case may know.

"He did say they a few times and did say he believed there’s a chance there could be killing parties and when everyone leaves they pick an escort and ask her to stay and then would kill her," Brass said.



Brass refused to go home with Heuermann but explained she never went to the police because she was on probation at the time.

"I feel like if I talk about my experience with Rex hopefully women who may have had a way more interaction will come forward." — Nikkie Brass

And she’s not the only one with an eerie encounter.

Attorney John Ray - who represents Shannan Gilbert’s family says he received disturbing phone calls from an unidentified man over the past six months - strange sounds and news reports from Gilbert’s case playing in the background.

"He said words to the effect of are you enjoying your dinner? It was 9 o’clock at night. Not many people have dinner that late and then he a few seconds later he said, and I hope you’re enjoying your pizza. We had not ordered pizza. The doorbell rang within seconds of him saying that and at the door was a Dominos pizza man with three boxes of pizza," Ray said.



Ray hopes the Gilgo Beach task force will look into the calls and speak to Brass to see if her account can help with the case.