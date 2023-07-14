Gilgo Beach murders: Who is the suspect?

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings on Long Island, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, authorities announced.

The suspect was taken into custody in Massapequa late Thursday, the official said. Investigators, some in protective suits, searched his home Friday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in state court in Riverhead. Officials have scheduled a press conference to discuss the charges.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer. Voice and email messages were left at his Manhattan office and at possible numbers for his home and family Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.