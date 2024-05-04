I-95 in Norwalk still closed as bridge demolition begins: See alert map

Parts of I-95 in Norwalk will remain closed after a large truck fire Thursday. Officials say drivers can expect continuous delays for most of the weekend.

Utility crews have begun removing parts of the bridge near Exit 15 where the fiery crash happened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Parts of I-95 in Connecticut remain closed

The aim is to reopen this stretch of I-95 by Monday, but there's been no confirmation on whether that will happen.

The gasoline tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel was involved in a 3-vehicle crash before it erupted in flames under the overpass, causing significant damage to the area.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is in talks with the federal government to secure funding for the repairs.

"I know what an incredible inconvenience this is for people and all I can ask you to do is stay away from that area as best you can," Lamont said during an earlier briefing in Hartford. "The traffic jams are horrendous."

Until then, drivers should avoid I-95 in Norwalk due to the ongoing closure in both directions and follow the established detours seen below.

I-95 live traffic map

There is a truck diversion routed from New York to Boson from I-95 northbound to (Connecticut Emergency Management & Homeland Security).

Alternate truck routes