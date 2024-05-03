Parts of I-95 in Connecticut remain closed | See alert map, alternate routes

Parts of I-95 in Norwalk will remain closed after a large truck fire Thursday. Officials say drivers can expect continuous delays for most of the Friday commute.

The gasoline tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel was involved in a fiery 3-vehicle crash near exit 15 when it erupted in flames under an overpass causing significant damage to the area.

Utility crews are working to dismantle the bridge due to the heavy damage.

"Thank God no fatalities, but it has closed down I-95," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday after filing an emergency declaration.

The aim is to reopen this stretch of I-95 by Monday, but there's been no confirmation on whether that will happen.

Until then, drivers should avoid I-95 in Norwalk due to the ongoing closure in both directions and follow the established detours seen below.

Southeastern CT road closure map

Alternate truck routes

There is a truck diversion routed from New York to Boson from I-95 northbound to (Connecticut Emergency Management & Homeland Security).

Officials say the repairs could take 24 hours or longer to repair the overpass and repave the roads below to ensure safety for drivers.

Diversion route map

The hope now is to secure enough funding from the federal government to rebuild.

For the meantime, I-95 has been shut down on both sides.

Traffic was backed up for dozens of miles during the morning rush hour Thursday, and the crash left other highways and secondary roads in gridlock. The major alternate route in the area, the Merritt Parkway, cannot be used by trucks because the underpasses on that highway are too low.

"I know what an incredible inconvenience this is for people and all I can ask you to do is stay away from that area as best you can," Lamont said during an earlier briefing in Hartford. "The traffic jams are horrendous."