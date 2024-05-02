Truck fire on I-95 Connecticut; both lanes near Norwalk remain closed

Northbound and southbound lanes near exit 15 on I-95 remain closed due to a truck on fire near the Fairfield Ave overpass in Norwalk.

"Fairfield Ave is closed to all traffic from Connecticut Ave to Cedar Street due to a truck fire on I-95," police posted.

Southeastern CT road closure map

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer truck, a fuel truck, and a passenger vehicle, forcing both sides of the highway to close.

No serious injuries were reported, officials said.

Clean-up crews remain at the scene.

Those from Port Chester, New York, to Bridgeport, Connecticut are cautioned to "stay away" from the area.

Emergency Services were working to extinguish the petroleum truck on fire in the early morning hours.