Hurricane Lee forecast for New York, New Jersey

Though New England will get hit far worse, it looks like some parts of New York and New Jersey are going to feel the effects of Hurricane Lee this weekend.

The coastal and beach areas will be most affected as the hurricane pushes north off the East Coast.

(FOX Weather)

New Jersey:

The Jersey Shore will have waves of 7-10 feet and a high risk of rip currents

Long Island:

The Long Island south shore will have waves 10-13 feet and heavy surf advisories will be in effect

New York City

Temperatures will feel like fall with breezy conditions

Hurricane Lee forecast track

Hurricane Lee began to spin away from the northern Caribbean on Wednesday as the Category 3 storm aimed for Atlantic Canada and left big waves in its wake.

The storm was located about 460 miles south-southwest of Bermuda in the morning. It had winds of up to 115 miles per hour and was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Lee was expected to pass just west of Bermuda, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for the island. Wind and heavy rainfall were expected to lash Bermuda starting late Wednesday or early Thursday, forecasters said.

Lee is then expected to keep traveling north and lose strength in cooler waters before potentially making landfall over the weekend in Nova Scotia, Canada, as a possible tropical storm.

"Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days, however Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend," the National Hurricane Center said. "Lee’s expected post-tropical transition will not diminish potential wind, rain and coastal flooding impacts in New England and Atlantic Canada due to the system’s broad wind field."

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 115 miles from Lee’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 240 miles, the center reported.

Forecasters warned of dangerous surf and rip currents in Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda and parts of the U.S. southeast coast. The conditions were expected to spread to the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada in upcoming days.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 14 to 21 named storms this season. Six to 11 of those are expected to strengthen into hurricane, and of those, two to five could develop into Category 3 storms or higher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.