Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher.

A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in water in a canal behind his home in Deltona near Daytona Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It said he appeared to be using a hose to drain his pool into the wide canal and fell down an incline that was "extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain."

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told "Good Morning America" live on Thursday morning that fatalities from the storm were "in the hundreds," but later clarified that he couldn't immediately confirm the true death toll.

Marceno added that his office was receiving thousands of 911 calls from people needing rescue in the county that includes Fort Myers, but roadways were still impassable, and bridges are compromised.

"It crushed us," Marceno said. "We still cannot access many of the people that are in need."

Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets in Orlando during Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told NBC’s "Today" that he had not been told of any deaths in the city. He said Ian by far was the worst storm he has witnessed since he first came to the area in the 1970s.

"Watching the water from my condo in the heart of downtown, watching that water rise and just flood out all the stores on the first floor, it was heartbreaking," Anderson said.

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday with 150 mph winds, pushing a wall of storm surge that turned streets into rivers. Ian’s strength at landfall was Category 4, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, ever to strike the U.S.

Footage by Frank Lon shows the storm’s impact at Fort Myers Beach, with flooding and damage seen, on Sept. 28, 2022. Credit: Frank Loni via Storyful

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. How many heeded mandatory evacuation orders before the storm surge washed over the island was impossible to know.

Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach people in flooded homes, but with no electricity and virtually no cell service, it was impossible for many people to call for help from the hardest hit coastal areas where the surge came in.

"Portable towers are on the way for cell service. Chances are your loved ones do not have ability to contact you," said the sheriff's office in Collier County, which includes Naples. "We can tell you as daylight reveals the aftermath, it’s going to be a hard day."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A blown down street sign is seen as the eye of Hurricane Ian passes by in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. - (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike in the Orlando area due to significant flooding and said the main artery in the middle of the state will remain closed until water subsides.

President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Florida over the devastation and was scheduled to visit FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C. later Thursday.

South Carolina braces for Ian’s second US landfall

Ian's center came ashore more than 100 miles south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian became a tropical storm over land early Thursday and was expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day, with South Carolina in its sights for a second U.S. landfall.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles east of Orlando and 10 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving toward the cape at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane warnings were lowered to tropical storm warnings across the Florida peninsula, with widespread, catastrophic flooding remaining likely, the hurricane center said. Storm surges as high as 6 feet were still forecast for both coasts.

Up to a foot of rain is forecast for parts of Northeast Florida, coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. As much as 6 inches could fall in southern Virginia as the storm moves inland over the Carolinas, and the center said landslides were possible in the southern Appalachian mountains.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.