Hurricane Erin impacts linger with dangerous surf, flood risks for NYC, NJ

The Brief Hurricane Erin is moving northeast offshore, but dangerous surf and rip currents remain a threat for Atlantic beaches through Saturday. Coastal flood advisories are in effect for Queens, Brooklyn, Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut, with minor flooding expected during high tides. The National Weather Service warns of 4–10 foot waves, widespread dune erosion, and life-threatening rip currents until conditions improve this weekend.



Hurricane Erin has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves northeast well offshore, but its powerful swells continue to pound the coastline.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that life-threatening surf and rip currents will remain a danger through Saturday.

NYC, NJ advisories

Rip current risk (FOX Weather)

Forecasters also warn of dune erosion and localized overwash during high tide. Waves may reach 4 to 7 feet along western beaches and up to 10 feet on eastern Long Island, before slowly subsiding into the weekend. A small craft advisory remains active for ocean waters due to rough seas.

Are NYC beaches open?

In New York City, swimming remains prohibited at all beaches. Red flags line the shoreline, lifeguard chairs have been pulled back, and officials stress that conditions could take days to improve. Despite warnings, some surfers have braved the waves, but the NWS calls the ocean "extremely hazardous."

The sand and boardwalks remain open, but officials warn the water is unsafe.

NJ flooding

Elsewhere, flooding in southern New Jersey left streets underwater in West Wildwood, where residents used surfboards and small flotation devices to get around.

NJ State of Emergency

Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for 21 counties on Thursday, cautioning that risks would linger through Friday.

Track of Hurricane Erin (FOX Weather)

Even with Erin hundreds of miles offshore, its massive size is keeping rip currents and rough seas active all along the East Coast.

Officials point to hundreds of recent rescues as proof of the danger and continue urging the public to stay out of the water.

NYC Weekend Weather

According to FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods, the tri-state area is set for a beautiful stretch of late summer weather, though coastal hazards remain a concern. Sunshine and comfortable temps will dominate, but rip currents and minor flooding may still impact shoreline communities.

Friday: Sunny, dry, and pleasant with highs in the low 80s; coastal flood advisories remain in effect during high tide cycles.

Saturday: Another beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s; rip current risks and rough surf continue along the beaches.

Sunday: Warm and humid with highs in the low 80s; a cold front approaches late, bringing a chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.