Shots fired at golf cart prompted lockdowns at schools on Long Island

article

Schools and town buildings in Huntington on Long Island were placed on lockdown Monday after shots were fired from a vehicle into a golf cart at a park, police said.

No injuries or arrests were reported, and the lockdowns were lifted shortly after 12 p.m.

Newsday reported that the shots were fired into a golf cart at Heckscher Park at about 9:30 a.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The shooter was in a vehicle and fled the scene, police said. It was not immediately clear if there was anyone in or near the golf cart, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The lockdowns affected Huntington's public schools, Huntington Town Hall, the Village Green and a senior center, Newsday reported.