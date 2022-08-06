Hundreds march across Brooklyn Bridge for 2nd annual 'March to Remember'

Thousands of people all across the nation came together on Saturday to take part in the second annual COVID "March to Remember."

The march honors loved ones lost to COVID, COVID survivors, and COVID long haulers.

In New York City, survivors marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday morning before gathering in Manhattan.

Marchers wore yellow as a color of remembrance and to celebrate and remember some of the more than 1 million Americans who lost their lives to the virus.

"I lost my mom the second month of the pandemic," said Rosie Davis, founder of the Yellow Heart Memorial, an organization dedicated to the lives lost in the pandemic. "Last day I saw her alive was on Mothers' Day. I saw her through a window."

Davis' mother died in a hospital room from COVID, and Davis was spurred to begin her organization to cope.

The Yellow Heart Memorial teamed up with several other organizations to put on Saturday's march.