Hundreds in Michigan line up for first legal recreational marijuana products

Large crowds braved the cold on December 1 to be among the first to purchase legal, recreational marijuana in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Local media reported that many had camped overnight outside Exclusive Ann Arbor Provisioning, a dispensary.

Michigan legalized recreational marijuana sales in 2018, after 57 percent of voters approved the change, according to the Detroit News.

Buyers must be at least 21 years old and show a valid state ID or driver’s license to buy marijuana for recreational use. Prior to December 1, only those with medical marijuana licensees could purchase legal cannabis.

Marijuana users can buy and travel with up to 2.5 ounces — about 160 0.5-gram joints. At home, they can have up to 10 ounces. People also can grow up to 12 plants for personal consumption as long as they are not visible from outside.

In a video shared by Kevin Spangler, a resident of Ann Arbor, a line of hundreds of people can be seen starting from the opening of the store, winding down the street, around the corner, and into a nearby parking lot. Prospective shoppers cheered and raised their hands as they waited in line. Spangler said the line was “making history with adult legal weed.”