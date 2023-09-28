Farmingdale bus crash: Hundreds gather to honor beloved band director killed in accident

Hundreds turned out at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Massapequa Park for the funeral of beloved band director Gina Pellettiere who was tragically killed last week , after the bus she was on veered off the road into a 50-foot ravine.

Pellettiere, 43, also known as Ms. P was said to be adored by her students and the community.

She is survived by her 2-year-old son.

RELATED: Long Island communities unite in green for Farmingdale bus victims

"It’s a very close community…and that’s why everybody wants to show there lately and love." — Renee from Merritt Bakery

There are believed to be over 800 people in attendance, which is maximum capacity for the church.

The superintendent made the decision to close Farmingdale High School for all of Thursday.

PREVIOUSLY: Officials call for I-84 'crash gate' following deadly Wawayanda bus crash

There were 40 students and four adults on board the charter bus, when it veered off Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, around 45 miles northwest of New York City.

The September 22 crash on I-84 in Orange County took the lives of retired teacher Beatrice Ferrari, Gina Pellettiere and critically injured five students from the high school.

The wake for Ferrari on Monday saw the funeral home filled to capacity with mourners.