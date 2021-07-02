Hudson County Community College erases $4.8M in debt for nearly 5,000 students

article

Hudson County Community College announced Friday that it had erased $4,861,188 in debt for roughly 4,800 students.

The forgiven debt covers all outstanding balances from the spring, summer, and fall of 2020, as well as the spring 2021 semester when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging across the nation.

"COVID-19 has impacted our students and our community physically, emotionally, and economically, and eradicating all students’ outstanding financial balances was simply the right thing to do," said HCCC President Dr. Chris Reber.

Earlier this year, the college had announced that it was freezing the costs of tuition and fees for the second consecutive year, continuing through the 2021-22 academic year.

So far, the college has distributed nearly $8M in funding from the CARES Act to over 5,200 students, with additional funds and support coming in the future.

