Cuomo announces last round of scholarship winners in vaccine incentive
NEW YORK - The last round of winners of college scholarships in the state's 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' COVID vaccine incentive was announced Wednesday.
New Yorkers 12-17 years old who got their first Pfizer shot between May 27 and July 7 were eligible for full tuition, room and board at any public college or university in the state.
Ten winners a week were randomly selected for a total of 50 scholarships for four years of full-time undergraduate study.
Week 1 winners announced June 2:
Liam Burke, Westchester County, NY
Charlotte D’Agostino, Bronx, NY
Chase French, Monroe County, NY
Bai Tang Jiang, Queens, NY
Adam Judson, Albany County, NY
Hannah Lee, Nassau County, NY
Jack Lucchesi, Ontario County, NY
Jack McAuliffe, Clinton County, NY
Ariana Nasr, Queens, NY
Peter Smith, Onondaga County, NY
Week 2 winners announced June 10:
Ella Campbell, Erie County, NY
Emily Ghim, Queens, NY
Jayce Leclere, Westchester County, NY
Reed Livoti, Westchester County, NY
Natalia Low, Suffolk County, NY
Liam Murphy, New York, NY
Carrie Ng, Brooklyn, NY
Jack Szydlo, Monroe County, NY
Jasmine Thalon, Nassau County, NY
Isabella Wolcott, Steuben County, NY
Week 3 winners announced June 17:
Kelly Moscoso-Yanes, Nassau County, NY
Victoria Romero, Nassau County, NY
Niaja Land, Brooklyn, NY
Jordan Gallusser, Otsego County, NY
Emily Brodsky, Suffolk County, NY
Nicholas Keirstead, Monroe County, NY
Brian Hoffman, Erie County, NY
Aleksander Sosa, Suffolk County, NY
Madison Pennington, Erie County, NY
Ryan Hsu, Queens, NY
Week 4 winners announced June 23:
Madeline Nokland, Orange County
Tejveer Singh, Suffolk County
Isabella Weber, Suffolk County
Audrey Park, Saratoga County
Samantha Spadaro, Dutchess County
Brett Montevecchio, Monroe County
Ford Morrison, Erie County
Emilio Nabli Brau, Brooklyn
Gabrielle Fledderman, Tioga County
Ivy Bloomfield, Brooklyn
Week 5 winners announced June 30:
Yueqi Diao, Broome County
Cristopher Tejada, Queens
Sawyer Pineda, Westchester County
James Robinson IV, Cayuga County
Ben Lesher, Westchester County
Amaya Thalappillil, Nassau County
Bryce Chua, Queens
Paige Geary, Monroe County
Talia Campbell, Westchester County
Kailey Annesi, Monroe County
"Getting vaccinated is the key to our success defeating COVID-19 and restoring the economy, and this extraordinary incentive for the state's young people has helped us put shots in arms across New York," said NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "This life-changing opportunity has helped us spread the word to an important demographic—12- to 17-year-olds—about the importance of getting vaccinated. I congratulate this week's winners and look forward to seeing them thrive in our state."
Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds were used to cover the cost of the scholarships.
As of Wednesday, 428,133 New Yorkers under the age of 18 were fully vaccinated. Back in May, Cuomo said that about 8.7% of people aged 12 to 17 and 37.5% of young adults below the age of 25 had been vaccinated.