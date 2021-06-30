Cuomo announces last round of scholarship winners in vaccine incentive

article

The last round of winners of college scholarships in the state's 'Get A Shot to Make Your Future' COVID vaccine incentive was announced Wednesday.

New Yorkers 12-17 years old who got their first Pfizer shot between May 27 and July 7 were eligible for full tuition, room and board at any public college or university in the state.

Ten winners a week were randomly selected for a total of 50 scholarships for four years of full-time undergraduate study.

Week 1 winners announced June 2:

Liam Burke, Westchester County, NY

Charlotte D’Agostino, Bronx, NY

Chase French, Monroe County, NY

Bai Tang Jiang, Queens, NY

Adam Judson, Albany County, NY

Hannah Lee, Nassau County, NY

Jack Lucchesi, Ontario County, NY

Jack McAuliffe, Clinton County, NY

Ariana Nasr, Queens, NY

Peter Smith, Onondaga County, NY

Week 2 winners announced June 10:

Ella Campbell, Erie County, NY

Emily Ghim, Queens, NY

Jayce Leclere, Westchester County, NY

Reed Livoti, Westchester County, NY

Natalia Low, Suffolk County, NY

Liam Murphy, New York, NY

Carrie Ng, Brooklyn, NY

Jack Szydlo, Monroe County, NY

Jasmine Thalon, Nassau County, NY

Isabella Wolcott, Steuben County, NY

Week 3 winners announced June 17:

Kelly Moscoso-Yanes, Nassau County, NY

Victoria Romero, Nassau County, NY

Niaja Land, Brooklyn, NY

Jordan Gallusser, Otsego County, NY

Emily Brodsky, Suffolk County, NY

Nicholas Keirstead, Monroe County, NY

Brian Hoffman, Erie County, NY

Aleksander Sosa, Suffolk County, NY

Madison Pennington, Erie County, NY

Ryan Hsu, Queens, NY

Week 4 winners announced June 23:

Madeline Nokland, Orange County

Tejveer Singh, Suffolk County

Isabella Weber, Suffolk County

Audrey Park, Saratoga County

Samantha Spadaro, Dutchess County

Brett Montevecchio, Monroe County

Ford Morrison, Erie County

Emilio Nabli Brau, Brooklyn

Gabrielle Fledderman, Tioga County

Ivy Bloomfield, Brooklyn

Week 5 winners announced June 30:

Yueqi Diao, Broome County

Cristopher Tejada, Queens

Sawyer Pineda, Westchester County

James Robinson IV, Cayuga County

Ben Lesher, Westchester County

Amaya Thalappillil, Nassau County

Bryce Chua, Queens

Paige Geary, Monroe County

Talia Campbell, Westchester County

Kailey Annesi, Monroe County

"Getting vaccinated is the key to our success defeating COVID-19 and restoring the economy, and this extraordinary incentive for the state's young people has helped us put shots in arms across New York," said NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "This life-changing opportunity has helped us spread the word to an important demographic—12- to 17-year-olds—about the importance of getting vaccinated. I congratulate this week's winners and look forward to seeing them thrive in our state."

Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds were used to cover the cost of the scholarships.

As of Wednesday, 428,133 New Yorkers under the age of 18 were fully vaccinated. Back in May, Cuomo said that about 8.7% of people aged 12 to 17 and 37.5% of young adults below the age of 25 had been vaccinated.