Hudson Catholic football coaches among six killed in NJ car crash

Tributes are pouring in from across New Jersey after a tragic car crash Friday night claimed the lives of six people, including two Hudson Catholic High School football coaches.

The victims include brothers Darryl McKnight, 33, and Lamar McKnight, 32, who was the head football coach at Hudson Catholic, as well as assistant coach Brad Cunningham. Authorities have yet to identify the remaining three victims.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on the Pulaski Skyway near Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street. According to officials, the vehicle veered off the southbound ramp, went airborne, and slammed into a support column. The impact caused the car to burst into flames, killing the victims.

The McKnight brothers were relatives of New Jersey State Senator Angela McKnight.

In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy expressed his condolences, saying, "Tammy and I are keeping the McKnight and Cunningham families and all affected by this tragedy in our prayers."

"Brad Cunningham, member of our first recruiting class, laid the foundation of the Rutgers football program. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brad’s family and the entire Hudson Catholic football family," said Rutgers Head Football Coach Greg Schiano.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop also addressed the loss, tweeting, "On behalf of our city, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, friends, and the entire Hudson Catholic Community as we navigate this devastating loss together."

The crash remains under investigation.