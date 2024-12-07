Half a dozen people killed in fiery car crash in Newark, NJ overnight

article

Half a dozen people were killed in a fiery car crash in Newark, New Jersey, overnight Saturday, according to police.

Officials are expected to hold a press conference on the status of the investigation but an exact time has not been determined.

The crash happened at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street just before 1:00 a.m.

Police say the vehicle, carrying six passengers, was traveling on Raymond Boulevard toward the 1&9 Southbound on-ramp when it veered off the road, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway before landing and catching fire.

All six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.