How to watch the FOX 5 news team live as Channel 5 airs sports

Channel 5 is airing the 2024 MLB game at Rickwood Field this evening, but you can still watch Steve, Natasha, Bianca and the FOX 5 news team live – for free.

Watch the 5 O'Clock News and the 6 O'Clock News wherever you stream! The newscast will air on our website (in the media player above) and on our news app.

Want to watch our newscast on your TV? You can download the free FOX LOCAL app on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio.

FOX LOCAL lets you stream Good Day New York and our newscasts live and catch up with your favorite FOX 5 shows, like Street Soldiers, Crime in the City, Battleground and more. Click here to learn how to download the FOX LOCAL app.

The Thursday 5 O'Clock News and the 6 O'Clock News will also air on most connected TVs.

We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4101), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1126), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 260), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

UEFA EURO, COPA and other sports are scheduled to impact our broadcasts this summer, but FOX 5 will continue to stream live news on our website and FOX LOCAL.