Rep. George Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.
Dognapper holding NJ man's French Bulldog for ransom
A normal day at the dog park turned into a dognapping for one man in New Jersey, with the thieves holding the victim's beloved French Bulldog for ransom. FOX 5 New York's Antwan Lewis spoke with the victim, who has a warning for other pet owners.
Joining us is New York Congressman Dan Goldman. He has been calling the house speaker to expel Santos from congress.
Creating your own doughnut at Upper West Side shop
You're heard of DIY fro-yo shops, but what about doughnuts? FOX 5 New York's Jessica Williams visited Big Gay Ice Cream on the Upper West Side to see how people are creating their own fried dough treats.
Ensuring the lessons of 9/11 don't go forgotten
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is working to ensure that the lessons of September 11 are never forgotten, creating an entire program dedicated to teaching students across the nation about that tragic day. FOX 5 New York's Jessica Formoso looks at how it's now being used nationwide.
Have you ever heard of a "Groomzilla"?
Wedding season is upon us and while traditionally it's been the bride, now the groom is taking the lead in planning. FOX 5 NY's Ashlie Rodriguez explains the latest trend.
Mount Vernon police department under fire
The Westchester DA is asking the court system to dismiss more than two dozen convictions, after an investigation into police corruption in Mount Vernon. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas breaks down the findings.
Rockland County battling Adams plan to bus asylum seekers
As part of the surge, Mayor Adams announced some migrants will go upstate. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the details.
Leaders speak out about the death of Jordan Neely
Mayor Adams spoke out on the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has his response.
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign
U.S. Rep. George Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.
Rep. George Santos speaks to the media after pleading not guilty Wednesday to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve.
Mayor Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death
Mayor Adams said "Jordan Neely did not deserve to die," and called for changes to the mental health crisis in the city.
Rep. George Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has the details.
Santos was arrested on federal criminal charges ahead of an expected court appearance. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the story.
Hochul's order mobilizes National Guard
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order ahead of an expected increase in asylum seekers she said will allow the state to mobilize more National Guard members and to quickly react to food and supply needs. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez has the story.
Inside the lab fighting to end NYC e-bike battery fires
So far in 2023, 76 lithium-ion battery fires have been recorded, killing seven people and injuring 60. FOX 5 New York visits UL Solutions, a lab in Illinois that is working to try and make lithium-ion batteries safe and stop the city's fiery nightmare.
Rockland residents furious at Adams' plan to send migrants to their hotels
Residents in Rockland County spoke out angrily Tuesday night, united in their opposition to Mayor Eric Adams plan to ship some of the expected influx of migrants to New York City into hotels in the city's suburbs.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, who has faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses.
Law enforcement sources have told FOX 5 New York that federal prosecutors plan to file charges against New York Congressman George Santos.
NYU students shot and killed in Puerto Rico
Two NYU students, Franco Medina Angulo, 29, and 28-year-old Sergio Palomino Ruiz were shot and killed outside a nightclub in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. FOX 5 NY spoke to NYU students to see how the community is reacting to their deaths.