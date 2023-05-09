Dognapper holding NJ man's French Bulldog for ransom
Dognapper holding NJ man's French Bulldog for ransom

A normal day at the dog park turned into a dognapping for one man in New Jersey, with the thieves holding the victim's beloved French Bulldog for ransom. FOX 5 New York's Antwan Lewis spoke with the victim, who has a warning for other pet owners.

Ensuring the lessons of 9/11 don't go forgotten
Ensuring the lessons of 9/11 don't go forgotten

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is working to ensure that the lessons of September 11 are never forgotten, creating an entire program dedicated to teaching students across the nation about that tragic day. FOX 5 New York's Jessica Formoso looks at how it's now being used nationwide.

Have you ever heard of a "Groomzilla"?
Have you ever heard of a "Groomzilla"?

Wedding season is upon us and while traditionally it's been the bride, now the groom is taking the lead in planning. FOX 5 NY's Ashlie Rodriguez explains the latest trend.

Mount Vernon police department under fire
Mount Vernon police department under fire

The Westchester DA is asking the court system to dismiss more than two dozen convictions, after an investigation into police corruption in Mount Vernon. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas breaks down the findings.

Hochul's order mobilizes National Guard
Hochul's order mobilizes National Guard

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order ahead of an expected increase in asylum seekers she said will allow the state to mobilize more National Guard members and to quickly react to food and supply needs. FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez has the story.

Inside the lab fighting to end NYC e-bike battery fires
Inside the lab fighting to end NYC e-bike battery fires

So far in 2023, 76 lithium-ion battery fires have been recorded, killing seven people and injuring 60. FOX 5 New York visits UL Solutions, a lab in Illinois that is working to try and make lithium-ion batteries safe and stop the city's fiery nightmare.

Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
Rep. George Santos facing federal charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos, who has faced outrage and mockery over a litany of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional pedigree, has been charged with federal criminal offenses.

NYU students shot and killed in Puerto Rico
NYU students shot and killed in Puerto Rico

Two NYU students, Franco Medina Angulo, 29, and 28-year-old Sergio Palomino Ruiz were shot and killed outside a nightclub in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. FOX 5 NY spoke to NYU students to see how the community is reacting to their deaths.