How to make the perfect pickle by The Pickle Guys

New York bagels, pizza… all city staples. But don’t forget about pickles!

The Pickle Guys is a nostalgic New York spot on the Lower East Side serving up sweet and sour pickles.

Shop owner Alan Kaufman learned the art of pickling on Essex Street from old-timers who have been doing it since the early 1900s.

He’s since taken over the helm at The Pickle Guys and is giving New Yorkers and visitors a taste of the city from pickled peppers, mango, pineapple and garlic. The menu is endless.

The method for making classic pickles at The Pickle Guys (they make about 2,300 pickles a month) is as follows:

First, they fill a barrel with water, add salt, and stir. Next, they pour cucumbers into a separate barrel and fill the barrel with the water and salt mixture. Then, they top the barrel with coriander, mustard seeds, bay leaves, dried red peppercorn, black pepper, and juniper berries.

The cucumbers ferment for about a day for new pickles and up to three months for sour pickles.