How the John A. Reisenbach Foundation is reaching out to help New Yorkers in need

The John A. Reisenbach Foundation has been working since 1991 to make New York a better and safer place.

As New Yorkers continue to battle the long-lasting effects of COVID-19, its mission is more meaningful than ever before.

“We make grants, primarily, to support the most vulnerable and at-risk populations in New York. That includes homeless individuals, it includes young people, it includes individuals who have been incarcerated and are trying to get back into the workforce,” says Executive Director, Naomi Ryan.

The foundation honors the memory of John A. Reisenbach, who was shot to death in 1990 near his Greenwich Village apartment building. It has now expanded its focus to include pandemic relief, calling on New Yorkers to lend a helping hand to those in need.

On Saturday, July 11th, Fox 5 will air a half-hour fundraising special in partnership with the John A. Reisenbach Foundation titled, “Dear New York.”

Ryan calls it a “love letter” to her great city.

“You’ll meet a comedian, a chef, and several others who represent New Yorkers that have unfortunately seen their income disappear overnight,” she explains.

The John A. Reisenbach Foundation makes grants to non-profits across all five boroughs and aims to expand its reach to ten new grantee organizations.

Manhattan-based “Harlem Girls Cheer” is the recipient of a $12,000 youth and education grant.

The donation has given young girls in the community the resources they need to thrive.

“It actually helped us pay for practice space, to pay for solid gym space that we had regular access to, and storage for our cheer equipment,” says Radina Russell, Co-founder and Director of Harlem Girls Cheer.

The John A. Reisenbach Foundation is hoping to raise one million dollars through its “Dear New York” television special and digital campaign.

If you want to pay it forward, you can text “JARNYC” to 20222 to make a fifteen-dollar donation.