How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting foster families

While the coronavirus pandemic has largely spared children, some of the country’s most vulnerable youth, those in foster care, are being impacted in other ways.

According to Bill Baccaglini, CEO of The New York Foundling, a child welfare agency, at-risk students and foster kids will need intense one-on-one tutoring in order to be ready for schools to reopen in September.

“It’s not like there are tens of thousands of these students, there are a few thousand, but these are the kids, were they not to get an education, the consequences going forward are much much greater,” Baccaglini said.

There is also the issue of social distancing, with children not being able to see their biological parents, along with education and home-schooling creating an immense challenge for already stressed foster parents.