2025 solar eclipse visible in NYC tomorow: What time, how to see it

Not only is this weekend treating us with near 80-degree weather, but New Yorkers can expect another treat from the skies - a partial solar eclipse!

On Saturday morning, the moon will slide in front of the sun, creating a partial solar eclipse visible across parts of the Northeast. This includes New York City, where 22% of the sun will be covered.

Here's what you need to know about eclipse timing and how you can see the celestial spectacle - if the weather permits!

Local perspective:

For the Tri-State, the timing is tricky. The eclipse will begin before sunrise, meaning the sun will already be partially covered when it rises over the city skyline.

That gives you just a few minutes to catch the show before it ends.

Sunrise (when the eclipse begins) : 6:44 a.m.

Maximum : 6:46 a.m.

Eclipse ends: 7:04 a.m.

A map of the Northeast U.S. showing the maximum eclipse on March 29, 2025. (FOX Weather)

According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, light showers and fog could impact visibility during the partial eclipse, but it’s early, and cloud cover predictions can change quickly.

March 29 cloud cover forecast for the partial eclipse in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, almost the entire U.S. eclipse zone is forecast to be shrouded in clouds on Saturday morning. There may be a small gap of clearing in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but the eclipse won't be too noticeable there. Still, getting a lucky break in the clouds could reveal the show.

The moon will block only 22% of the sun, meaning if we can see the eclipse, it will look like a wide crescent, like someone took a bite out of the sun. See the image below:

Here's what a partial eclipse looks like with 20% maximum coverage.

Eclipse watchers should also keep an eye out for crescent sun shadows!

Crescents that are the shadows of the eclipse could be seen on the ground through the shade of trees during the event at the eclipse at the "Total Eclipse of the Park" eclipse party at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky today. ( Expand

How to see Saturday's partial eclipse

Unlike a total solar eclipse – when the moon’s shadow completely covers the sun for several minutes – a partial eclipse does not allow you to look directly at the Sun without eye protection at any time.

To view a partial eclipse, you must wear your certified solar eclipse glasses for the entirety of the event. These glasses need to meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for direct sun viewing, according to the American Astronomical Society .

Regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing any partial or annular eclipse because sunglasses allow more sunlight than is safe for your eyes.

A partial eclipse is also indirectly visible through the shadows you can create with your hands or other objects.

Where else will the eclipse be visible?

The eclipse will be visible in Europe, western Africa, eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. The timing of the event will be better for those across the Atlantic Ocean, who are hours ahead of the U.S.

Other Northeast Corridor cities, including Philadelphia and Boston, will get a peek at the partial eclipse.