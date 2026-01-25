Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
3
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Sussex County, Mercer County

How much snow has fallen in the Northeast? Live cameras from NYC, Philly, DC

By Amanda Hurley
Published  January 25, 2026 10:49am EST
New York City
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Initial snowfall has been reported for the Northeast on Sunday.
    • Snow totals are currently ranging from more than 6 inches in Maryland to less than an inch in New Jersey.
    • The numbers were preliminary reports and may change as more data comes in.

NEW YORK CITY - Snow has been falling across the Northeast since early Sunday morning, and will continue to pummel the region throughout most of the day until it turns to sleet and freezing rain during the evening hours.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

Snow totals

By the numbers:

Here are the current snow totals for Philadelphia, New York City and the Washington, D.C., region as of 11 a.m. Sunday:

Pennsylvania

  • Berks County: 9.9 inches
  • Bucks County: 8 inches
  • Chester County: 8 inches
  • Lehigh County: 9 inches
  • Montgomery County: 9.5 inches
  • Northampton County: 6.5 inches
  • Philadelphia County: 7.4 inches

New Jersey

  • Atlantic County: 6.7 inches
  • Burlington County: 7 inches
  • Camden County: 7 inches
  • Cape May County: 6 inches
  • Gloucester County: 7 inches
  • Hunterdon County: 7 inches
  • Mercer County: 7 inches
  • Middlesex County: 8.3 inches
  • Monmouth County: 9 inches
  • Morris County: 9.5 inches
  • Ocean County: 8 inches
  • Sussex County: 9.6 inches
  • Bloomfield: 8 inches 
  • Cliffside Park: 9 inches 
  • Elizabeth: 5.2 inches 
  • Fair Lawn: 7.3 inches 
  • Franklinches Lakes: 7.6 inches 
  • Harrison: 6 inches 
  • Hoboken: 5.1 inches 
  • Jersey City: 7.1 inches 
  • Leonia: 9.2 inches 
  • Millburn: 6.8 inches 
  • Montclair: 6.5 inches 
  • Newark: 9 inches 
  • North Caldwell: 9.4 inches 
  • Passaic: 6.5 inches 
  • Pompton Lakes: 9.5 inches 
  • Ridgefield: 6.5 inches 
  • River Edge: 7.5 inches 
  • River Vale: 9 inches 
  • Union: 7.5 inches 
  • Wallinchesgton: 5.4 inches 
  • Wayne: 8.2 inches 
  • Westfield: 7.7 inches 

Delaware

  • Kent County: 6.5 inches
  • New Castle County: 6.8 inches
  • Sussex County: 4 inches

New York

  • Bay Ridge: 8 inches 
  • Bellerose: 9 inches 
  • Carle Place: 4.9 inches 
  • Central Park: 7.2 inches 
  • Commack: 6 inches 
  • Copiague: 7 inches 
  • Deer Park: 5.5 inches 
  • East Meadow: 8 inches 
  • East Northport: 7 inches 
  • East Patchogue: 2.8 inches 
  • East Williston: 9.1 inches 
  • Elmhurst: 6 inches 
  • Flatbush: 5.6 inches 
  • Fresh Meadows: 7.1 inches 
  • Glen Cove: 6 inches 
  • Glen Head: 5.7 inches 
  • Greenpoinchest: 4.3 inches 
  • Hauppauge: 6 inches 
  • Huntinchesgton Station: 7 inches 
  • Jamesport: 2.9 inches 
  • Levittown: 5.3 inches 
  • Matinchesecock: 9.2 inches 
  • Miller Place: 6.5 inches 
  • Mount Sinchesai: 5 inches 
  • Nesconset: 7.9 inches 
  • Plainchesview: 4.5 inches 
  • Riverhead: 4.7 inches 
  • Roosevelt: 2.5 inches 
  • Sag Harbor: 3.7 inches 
  • Sainchest James: 4.9 inches 
  • Seaford: 3 inches 
  • Searinchesgtown: 3.5 inches 
  • Sheepshead Bay: 8.1 inches 
  • Smithtown: 5 inches 
  • South Huntinchesgton: 6 inches 
  • Syosset: 8.6 inches 
  • Washinchesgton Heights: 8.3 inches 
  • Williamsburg: 6 inches 

Connecticut

  • Bethel: 6 inches 
  • Bridgeport Airport: 6.7 inches 
  • Danbury: 4.6 inches 
  • Easton: 5 inches 
  • Gales Ferry: 4 inches 
  • Greenwich: 8.2 inches 
  • Ledyard Center: 3.2 inches 
  • Meriden: 3.5 inches 
  • Milford: 5 inches 
  • Monroe: 3.7 inches 
  • New Canaan: 7 inches 
  • New Fairfield: 5.3 inches 
  • New London: 2.8 inches 
  • North Madison: 5 inches 
  • Norwalk: 7.5 inches 
  • Shelton: 5 inches 
  • Wallinchesgford: 3.2 inches 
  • West Haven: 4 inches 
  • Westbrook: 4 inches 

Washington, D.C.

  • District of Columbia: 5 inches

Virginia

  • Arlington County: 5.8 inches
  • Alexandria: 5.8 inches
  • Fredericksburg: 4 inches
  • Fairfax County: 6 inches
  • Frederick County: 6 inches
  • Loudoun County: 7 inches
  • Prince William County: 5.5 inches
  • Stafford County: 4.2 inches

Maryland

  • Anne Arundel County: 7.5 inches
  • Baltimore County: 10 inches
  • Baltimore City: 6.7 inches
  • Calvert County: 7 inches
  • Carroll County: 7 inches
  • Frederick County: 8 inches
  • Howard County: 8.5 inches
  • Montgomery County: 7 inches
  • Prince Georges County: 6 inches

More snow coming

What's next:

Several more inches of snow are expected to fall across the Northeast on Sunday, before the snow mixes with sleet and freezing rain in the evening hours. The storm is expected to clear out of the region by early Monday morning.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service.

New York CityWinter Weather