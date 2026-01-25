How much snow has fallen in the Northeast? Live cameras from NYC, Philly, DC
NEW YORK CITY - Snow has been falling across the Northeast since early Sunday morning, and will continue to pummel the region throughout most of the day until it turns to sleet and freezing rain during the evening hours.
Snow totals
By the numbers:
Here are the current snow totals for Philadelphia, New York City and the Washington, D.C., region as of 11 a.m. Sunday:
Pennsylvania
- Berks County: 9.9 inches
- Bucks County: 8 inches
- Chester County: 8 inches
- Lehigh County: 9 inches
- Montgomery County: 9.5 inches
- Northampton County: 6.5 inches
- Philadelphia County: 7.4 inches
New Jersey
- Atlantic County: 6.7 inches
- Burlington County: 7 inches
- Camden County: 7 inches
- Cape May County: 6 inches
- Gloucester County: 7 inches
- Hunterdon County: 7 inches
- Mercer County: 7 inches
- Middlesex County: 8.3 inches
- Monmouth County: 9 inches
- Morris County: 9.5 inches
- Ocean County: 8 inches
- Sussex County: 9.6 inches
- Bloomfield: 8 inches
- Cliffside Park: 9 inches
- Elizabeth: 5.2 inches
- Fair Lawn: 7.3 inches
- Franklinches Lakes: 7.6 inches
- Harrison: 6 inches
- Hoboken: 5.1 inches
- Jersey City: 7.1 inches
- Leonia: 9.2 inches
- Millburn: 6.8 inches
- Montclair: 6.5 inches
- Newark: 9 inches
- North Caldwell: 9.4 inches
- Passaic: 6.5 inches
- Pompton Lakes: 9.5 inches
- Ridgefield: 6.5 inches
- River Edge: 7.5 inches
- River Vale: 9 inches
- Union: 7.5 inches
- Wallinchesgton: 5.4 inches
- Wayne: 8.2 inches
- Westfield: 7.7 inches
Delaware
- Kent County: 6.5 inches
- New Castle County: 6.8 inches
- Sussex County: 4 inches
New York
- Bay Ridge: 8 inches
- Bellerose: 9 inches
- Carle Place: 4.9 inches
- Central Park: 7.2 inches
- Commack: 6 inches
- Copiague: 7 inches
- Deer Park: 5.5 inches
- East Meadow: 8 inches
- East Northport: 7 inches
- East Patchogue: 2.8 inches
- East Williston: 9.1 inches
- Elmhurst: 6 inches
- Flatbush: 5.6 inches
- Fresh Meadows: 7.1 inches
- Glen Cove: 6 inches
- Glen Head: 5.7 inches
- Greenpoinchest: 4.3 inches
- Hauppauge: 6 inches
- Huntinchesgton Station: 7 inches
- Jamesport: 2.9 inches
- Levittown: 5.3 inches
- Matinchesecock: 9.2 inches
- Miller Place: 6.5 inches
- Mount Sinchesai: 5 inches
- Nesconset: 7.9 inches
- Plainchesview: 4.5 inches
- Riverhead: 4.7 inches
- Roosevelt: 2.5 inches
- Sag Harbor: 3.7 inches
- Sainchest James: 4.9 inches
- Seaford: 3 inches
- Searinchesgtown: 3.5 inches
- Sheepshead Bay: 8.1 inches
- Smithtown: 5 inches
- South Huntinchesgton: 6 inches
- Syosset: 8.6 inches
- Washinchesgton Heights: 8.3 inches
- Williamsburg: 6 inches
Connecticut
- Bethel: 6 inches
- Bridgeport Airport: 6.7 inches
- Danbury: 4.6 inches
- Easton: 5 inches
- Gales Ferry: 4 inches
- Greenwich: 8.2 inches
- Ledyard Center: 3.2 inches
- Meriden: 3.5 inches
- Milford: 5 inches
- Monroe: 3.7 inches
- New Canaan: 7 inches
- New Fairfield: 5.3 inches
- New London: 2.8 inches
- North Madison: 5 inches
- Norwalk: 7.5 inches
- Shelton: 5 inches
- Wallinchesgford: 3.2 inches
- West Haven: 4 inches
- Westbrook: 4 inches
Washington, D.C.
- District of Columbia: 5 inches
Virginia
- Arlington County: 5.8 inches
- Alexandria: 5.8 inches
- Fredericksburg: 4 inches
- Fairfax County: 6 inches
- Frederick County: 6 inches
- Loudoun County: 7 inches
- Prince William County: 5.5 inches
- Stafford County: 4.2 inches
Maryland
- Anne Arundel County: 7.5 inches
- Baltimore County: 10 inches
- Baltimore City: 6.7 inches
- Calvert County: 7 inches
- Carroll County: 7 inches
- Frederick County: 8 inches
- Howard County: 8.5 inches
- Montgomery County: 7 inches
- Prince Georges County: 6 inches
More snow coming
What's next:
Several more inches of snow are expected to fall across the Northeast on Sunday, before the snow mixes with sleet and freezing rain in the evening hours. The storm is expected to clear out of the region by early Monday morning.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service.