How Mayor Adams' indictment could affect the 2024 election

By and
Published  September 26, 2024 7:10pm EDT
Eric Adams
As New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces federal bribery and corruption charges, the scandal is raising questions about its impact on the upcoming election. FOX 5's Sharon Crowley breaks down the latest developments.

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams, already entangled in disputes with the White House over the surge of migrants and border crisis, now faces a legal battle of his own after federal prosecutors charged him with bribery and corruption.

"Everyone that knows me knows I follow campaign rules," Adams said in response to the charges, which allege that he sold his influence to foreign nationals for illegal donations.

The fallout from the Mayor of the nation's largest city being indicted on federal charges is being closely watched at the state and national level.

While the charges against Adams are serious, political experts like David Birdsell, Provost of Kean University, believe the scandal may not have a significant impact on national races.

"What happens to Adams will clearly matter a great deal for the politics of New York City," Birdsell said. However, he added, "I suspect that this will not have much of an impact on national races either. The House races locally, certainly not the presidential campaign."

The indictment could shape voter attitudes in key districts, although those who are most affected by the news have likely already made up their minds. 

"If I'm the Republican candidates in any of those races... I would lump Adams into all of that," said political strategist Bradley Tusk. "I kind of think that the people who are really aware of Adams being indicted and care about it are probably already voting for the Republican in the fall."

Adams is vowing to stay on the job, and while there is speculation that New York Governor Kathy Hochil could opt to remove him from office, she has given no indication that such a move is on the horizon.