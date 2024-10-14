How extreme weather affects Long Island pumpkins

New York ranks among the top three states in pumpkin production, behind Illinois and Pennsylvania, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension.



Harbes Farm in Riverhead has more than 20 acres planted for production.



Despite 7 inches of rain in August, co-owner and manager Monica Harbes says this growing season has been one of the most successful.



"At the end of the day it worked out in our favor because that’s when everything is in the peak of it’s growing," she said.



This season, pumpkins are deeper orange in color with bigger, more sturdy stems because of the timing of the rain and just the right amount of it. Dry and warm weather are ingredients for a fruitful fall.



Rob Carpenter, director of the Long Island Farm Bureau, says Suffolk is home to roughly 30,000 acres of production. It’s also an industry that grosses more than $300 million.



When you add it up - it’s not just pumpkins and apples that are a big deal.