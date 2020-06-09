How COVID-19 may change New York City

New York City may be going through a rebalancing of sorts. An estimated 1 million people who once commuted into the city will work from home. In the meantime, a caravan of moving trucks is shuttling New Yorkers away. At some point, things will return to normal. But what will the city look like?

Whether you live in New York full time or commute in for work, you can't deny that the city is different as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Wright, the CEO of the Regional Plan Association, which focuses on the viability of the tristate region, said he believes the city has a bright future. He said certain trends—such as telemedicine, remote working, and working from home—have been dramatically accelerated.

New York City typically turns over every decade but this is different. Based on cell phone data, as much as 15% of Manhattan may have left, according to Nicole Gelinas, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Apartment prices look to be taking a hit, retail storefronts are boarded, and some restaurants are dark. That all contributes to what Gelinas calls an "immediate disequilibrium of the tax base."

"We would have had 70 million tourists this year, which is a record amount," Gelinas said. "Tourism is $6 billion of our tax revenue."

That loss of tourists, office workers, and residents has a devastating impact on tax revenue, she added.

And then we have the impact on mass transit. Fewer commuters mean less revenue. Half of the subway system's budget comes from fares. But the MTA still has to run the trains, so it doesn't save money when ridership is down, Gelinas said. The other half of the MTA's budget comes from taxes. The only possible solution: help from Washington to ensure that New York comes back—and—strong.

RPA's Wright said that at the end of the day, the feds need to step in on a short-term basis to help public agencies and local governments get through this.

Gelinas said she believes the subway will be the city's first big test. If we can move millions of people safely without a significant spike in COVID cases, that could be a good sign for the opening of Broadway, the opera, museums, and even concerts.