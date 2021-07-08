Houses in rural Japan are selling for $500

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:12 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM EDT until THU 8:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:10 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 PM EDT until SUN 5:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Monroe County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:22 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:59 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Nassau County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

By Austin Williams
Published 
TOKYO - '

COVID-19 pandemic hitting the housing market

Sales of new homes dipped in March.

Local authorities are offering people the chance to buy a house in Japan for as little as $500. 

In some cases, they’re even giving the houses away for free. The only catch? You have to be willing to live in a "ghost house," Architectural Digest reported.

Don’t worry — the houses aren’t haunted, they’re just abandoned. They’re called "akiya," which is a deserted or unoccupied home in Japan. 

Websites in Japan are listing homes in rural parts of the country for as little as $500. 

Foreigners aren’t excluded from purchasing "akiya," but the renovation costs as well as various building codes preventing them some from being demolished might dampen the lure for those who aren’t Japanese citizens, according to the Architectural Digest. 

While it may be difficult for foreigners to follow through on purchasing a home in Japan, it’s not impossible. According to various local brokerage firms, there are no restrictions on foreigners buying property in Japan. 

"You don’t need the permanent residence to buy a property here. You could buy akiya while you are traveling in Japan for vacation with the tourist visa," writes Yamamoto Property Advisory

Acclimating to the rural areas where most of the akiya sit may also be difficult for foreigners, though Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made revitalizing the areas to appeal to younger residents and breathe life into the abandoned towns a major part of his platform when he took office in September. 

In an October speech to Japanese parliament, Suga said "through tourism and agricultural reforms, we will create a flow of people to rural areas, increase local incomes, revitalize rural areas, and boost the Japanese economy."

Local governments are even going so far as to offer tax incentives in order to entice people into moving to the areas. 

A similar trend is occurring in Italy where small towns have made headlines by offering old homes and buildings for just €1 in an effort to restore them and repopulate the area.

In Japan, cheap housing comes as the country faces a population crisis. 

Japan’s population began to decline in 2010 from a peak of 128 million, The Associated Press reported. Without a drastic increase in the birthrate or a loosening of the staunch Japanese resistance to immigration, it is forecast to fall to about 108 million by 2050 and to 87 million by 2060.

By then, four in 10 Japanese will be over 65 years old.

The government has a target of preventing the population from falling below 100 million, but efforts to convince Japanese women to have more babies have yielded meager results. Young Japanese continue to drift from the countryside into big cities such as Tokyo, where the birthrate is a mere 1.13 children, thanks to long working hours, high costs and killer commutes.

According to the country’s Housing and Land Survey from 2018, Japan’s negative population growth has led to nearly 9 million "akiya" collecting dust. 

Another housing report published in May 2021 from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that vacancy in rural homes is at a staggering 16%.

This story was reported in Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed. 
 